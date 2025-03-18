Gamecock Digest

Live Scores: South Carolina Goes on the Road to Take on the College of Charleston

Alex Joyce

May 25, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Sam Simpson (25) pitches against the LSU Tigers during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Just 48 hours following a tough series loss against top 15 Oklahoma, South Carolina is back in action this week as the Gamecocks go on the road to take on the College of Charleston on Tuesday.

First pitch is set for 6:30 pm (ET) at a neutral Segra Park. South Carolina prepares to send left hander Jarvis Evans (3-0, 3.63 ERA, 19 SO). The Cougars will counter with junior right hander Daniel Brooks (5.12 ERA, 15 SO).

College of Charleston is coming off a series win against Dartmouth this past weekend, winning on Friday (2-1) and Saturday (7-3) before being rained out on Sunday. The Gamecocks will look to end that streak and get back in the win column after losing in extras to top 15 Oklahoma on Sunday.

Carolina holds a 50-9 series advantage on the College of Charleston heading into Tuesday’s game. The last time these two programs met was back in 2018, where the Cougars dominated by a 8-0 score. Carolina’s last win over the Cougars was an 8-3 win on Feb. 14, 2015. That was a three-game series where Carolina won two of those three games.

Live Scores:

First Inning:
Top: Pendergrass lined out to right to begin the game. Neaves walked.

Bottom:

