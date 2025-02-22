Gamecock Digest

Live Scores: South Carolina Looking for the Series Win Over Milwaukee

Alex Joyce

Mar 30, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina infielder Will Tippett forces Alabama base runner Ian Petrutz (21) at second and throws to first to complete a double play at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in the final game of the weekend series. South Carolina held on for a 9-8 victory.
Mar 30, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina infielder Will Tippett forces Alabama base runner Ian Petrutz (21) at second and throws to first to complete a double play at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in the final game of the weekend series. South Carolina held on for a 9-8 victory.

The (5-0) South Carolina Gamecocks are back in Founders Park to take on the (1-2) Milwaukee Panthers in a three game weekend series. This is the first ever meetings between the two programs.

South Carolina won game one of the series on Friday. Transfer Jase Woita was the story of the evening as his grand slam in the bottom of the inning helped the Gamecocks regain the lead. That was Woita's first home run in a Gamecocks uniform.

Matthew Becker will be on the mound for South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. Becker is 1-0 on the season with nine strikeouts and no runs given up. Milwaukee counters with Logan Schufler who gave up six runs in four innings of work during his lone start of the year.

Gamecocks vs Panthers Preview:
- South Carolina is 5-1 against the Horizon League, with each game coming against Wright State.
- Junior Ethan Petry is 4th all time on the home runs list in Gamecocks History (45)
- The two teams continue the series Saturday afternoon (Feb. 22) at 2 p.m. and conclude on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 23) at 1:30 p.m.

Published
