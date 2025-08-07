LOOK: Gamecocks Football Posts Fall Camp Photos Ahead of 2025 Season
The South Carolina social team gives fans an inside look at fall camp as the team prepares for an Aug 31 kickoff against Virginia Tech.
The Gamecocks are coming off the best season in head coach Shane Beamer's tenure. It was the first nine win season since 2017. The team's mantra for 2025 has been to "Go Further" with eyes set on the College Football Playoffs.
"Go farther has been our motto this offseason," South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers on the team's mindset for 2025. "We got nine games last year, just push it to the 10th, 11th, and 12th and make the playoffs."
The intensity level should be high this fall camp as the Gamecocks open with Virginia Tech in Atlanta on Aug 31 in the Aflac Kickoff Game. South Carolina hopes this won't be the last time the team gets to play inside Mercedes Benz Stadium this season.
With key players heading to the NFL from last year's squad, South Carolina has a few key positional battles that will need to be solved. The battles along the interior of the offensive line, interior defensive line, linebackers, running backs, and the second corner back spot opposite Judge Collier will most likely be figured out over the course of practices and scrimmages leading up to gameday.
