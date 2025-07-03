"Go Farther": Gamecocks QB LaNorris Sellers Talks Upcoming Season and the Team's Motto for Next Season
In an interview with SportsTalk 790's Chris Gordy, South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers speaks about his growth from last year and what the team's motto is for 2025.
Last season started off slow for the Gamecocks offense under Sellers and then offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains. But something clicked mid way through the season and the team went on a run the rest of the way. Seller talks about that growth and where he can get better next season.
"Just be more patient," Sellers said. "Be more decisive. Being smoother, not being erratic. Just trusting myself, trusting my abilities, trusting the guys around me."
Sellers isn't the only nationally known name on the South Carolina roster. Superstar pass rusher Dylan Stewart is one of the best defenders in the country. He burst onto the scene for the Gamecocks early on in 2024 and expectations for 2025 are even greater.
"He just go bigger, faster, and stronger. He has a year under his belt now so he'll be better," Sellers said when asked about star pass rusher Dylan Stewart.
Last year the team focused on becoming a team and growing together. After a successful nine win season in 2024, the Gamecock's are focused on bigger things this season, keeping a certain trophy on their minds.
"Go farther has been our motto this offseason," Sellers on the team's mindset for 2025. "We got nine games last year, just push it to the 10th, 11th, and 12th and make the playoffs.
Catch more from Sellers' interview in the link below.
South Carolina is not far away from finishing summer activities and heading into fall camp. The season will being for the Gamecocks on Aug 31 against Virginia Tech in Atlanta, Georgia.
