Major South Carolina Target Sets Commitment Date

Juan Gaston is a four star offensive tackle from Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sep 6, 2014; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Cody Gibson (90) and offensive tackle Brandon Shell (71) line up during game action between the South Carolina Gamecocks and East Carolina Pirates at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina wins 33-23 over East Carolina. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2014; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Cody Gibson (90) and offensive tackle Brandon Shell (71) line up during game action between the South Carolina Gamecocks and East Carolina Pirates at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina wins 33-23 over East Carolina. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Another major Gamecocks target is set to make his collegiate commitment on Friday, August 2. Juan Gaston, four star OT from Atlanta, Georgia, will decide between South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, and Oregon.

The 6-foot-8 340 pound Gaston is a force on the field and the basketball court. He plays left tackle for the West Lake Lions in Georgia's highest classification, where he has locked down the quarterback's blind side since his sophomore year.

The talented upcoming senior is a mauler in the run game. He moves well, which is shown in pulls on the run and on the basketball court. As a center for the Lions basketball squad, Gaston helped lead his team to the second round of Georgia's 7A playoffs in 2022.

Gaston would be the second offensive tackle commit in the 2025 class for Lonnie Teasley and the Gamecocks. Fellow four star Shedrick Sarratt Jr. committed to South Carolina on June 14.

Currently, sophomore's Tree Babalade and Cason Henry look to man the tackle positions for the Gamecocks in 2024. Behind them is a pair of talented tackles in transfer Aaryn Parks and freshman Kam Pringle.

Stay tuned on August 2 as Gamecocks Digest will have up to date to coverage of the commitment.

