Major South Carolina Target Sets Commitment Date
Another major Gamecocks target is set to make his collegiate commitment on Friday, August 2. Juan Gaston, four star OT from Atlanta, Georgia, will decide between South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, and Oregon.
The 6-foot-8 340 pound Gaston is a force on the field and the basketball court. He plays left tackle for the West Lake Lions in Georgia's highest classification, where he has locked down the quarterback's blind side since his sophomore year.
The talented upcoming senior is a mauler in the run game. He moves well, which is shown in pulls on the run and on the basketball court. As a center for the Lions basketball squad, Gaston helped lead his team to the second round of Georgia's 7A playoffs in 2022.
Gaston would be the second offensive tackle commit in the 2025 class for Lonnie Teasley and the Gamecocks. Fellow four star Shedrick Sarratt Jr. committed to South Carolina on June 14.
Currently, sophomore's Tree Babalade and Cason Henry look to man the tackle positions for the Gamecocks in 2024. Behind them is a pair of talented tackles in transfer Aaryn Parks and freshman Kam Pringle.
Stay tuned on August 2 as Gamecocks Digest will have up to date to coverage of the commitment.
You Might Also Like:
- Clemson Refused Request to Move South Carolina Game to Friday
- Lamont Paris Speaks on Point Guard Position Battle
- South Carolina's 2025 Recruiting Class Ranks 22nd Nationally: An In-Depth Look
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb