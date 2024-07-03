Lamont Paris Speaks on Point Guard Position Battle
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris spoke very highly of Arden Conyers' development and expects big things out him.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are coming off of an impressive season under head coach Lamont Paris. The team finished with a 26-8 record and a 13-5 record in the conference. They also made their first March Madness appearance since 2017. Now the attention shifts to the next season and Paris sat down to discuss the trajectory of the team at length.
One of the many things he discussed was the point guard battle that is occurring this offseason. With the departure of Meechie Johnson and his return to Ohio State opened up a lot of opportunities at guard for the Gamecocks and some players have already been looking to take advantage of it. Here is what Paris had to say:
"Jacobi [Wright] has been a huge part of what we’ve done and knows the system. He’s comfortable with what we do and the expectations. He’s a guy in the mix. Jamarii Thomas was brought in with the expectation of competing for that role. Ugusuk has been in the program and I would not discount Austin Herro as another guy. We put him on scholarship and he earned that. He’s a scholarship guy now."
Paris also mentioned how the roster overall has a lot of experience and years under the belt and that is how he hopes to have his rosters built moving forward with some youth sprinkled in as well. The Gamecocks have a lot of veteran players to choose from and Paris will be able to build another strong lineup for the program this season. Him being able to mention not just one or two names in a position battle represents that.
