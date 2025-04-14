NFL Coaches and GMs Rave About South Carolina Gamecocks Football
The NFL world has taken notice of the football program down in Columbia, South Carolina. As coaches and general managers came down to scout talent for the 2025 NFL Draft, they were asked about their views on the Gamecocks. And the feedback should excite South Carolina Gamecock fans.
In a video release by the South Carolina production team, several high level coaches and general managers across the NFL praised South Carolina and the program Shane Beamer has built. The talent and development is why the NFL keeps coming back to Columbia.
"I feel like this is a breeding ground for professional football," John Fassell, Tennessee Titans special teams coordinator said.
One former head coach and current defensive coordinator discussed why Shane Beamer is successful with the Gamecocks. Authenticity is at the height of Beamer's success.
"You can really feel how authentic he is," Matt Eberflus, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator said. "That's the way he runs this program."
Bills general manager Brandon Beane spoke on Beamer's ability to always live up to the moment.
"Shane is not scared of adversity," Brandon Beane, Buffalo Bills general manager said. "That to me is a testament of a true leader, who you want leading your program."
Finally, coaches and general managers took the time to praise the South Carolina staff. Beane expects good things from offensive coordinator Mike Shula and LaNorris Sellers this fall.
"Mike understands where you have to evolve. I saw that with Cam. He'll do a great job with LaNorris [Sellers] this season," Brandon Beane, Buffalo Bills general manager said.
