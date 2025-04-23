NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Trades Shake Up the First Round, Gamecock's Nick Emmanwori Lands With Super Bowl Contender
The 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is just a day away. This is my final mock draft on the eve of the first round. This time I have introduced trades in the picture, which will affect one former South Carolina Gamecock on Thursday night.
These picks, and now trades, are my projections on matching the best player with the team's need at each selection. I will use Jimmy Johnson's trade value chart to make these deals throughout the first round.
South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori is the only former Gamecock projected to go in the first round. I had Emmanwori go as high as Miami at 13 and as low as Baltimore at 27. Without further ado, here is my final NFL mock draft ahead of the first round on Thursday.
1. Tennesee Titans: Cameron Ward, QB, Miami
The Titans shut down any trade rumors for the top spot earlier this week. Ward has been the guy since early on in the process and that doesn't change now.
2. Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
A Carter-Garrett duo would be a nightmare here, but all signs point to Hunter being the pick here for Cleveland. I expect Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski would use him as a receiver mostly, who dabbles in the secondary in certain packages.
3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
The Giants and Browns are reportedly listening to trade offers for the second and third selection. As fun as that would be, I just don't forsee either team passing up on the two best players in the draft. Carter would boost a pass rush that already has Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux (for now).
4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
This feels like a Mike Vrabel pick. The Patriots need help along the offensive line to protect its young quarterback. What better way to do it than adding the best offensive lineman in the class.
TRADE ALERT: Chicago Moves Up Into the Top Five
Our first trade of the night has the Bears moving up for one of the top playmakers in the class. Chicago sends their 2025 first round pick (10) and 2025 second round pick (41) to the Jacksonville Jaguars for the fifth pick of the draft.
5. Chicago Bears: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
It's looking more and more likely that Jeanty ends up going higher than originally expected. New Bears head coach Ben Johnson just watched what having a duo of Montgomery and Gibbs did for the Lions. Now he adds a star running back to pair with D'Andre Swift in Chicago. Armed with an extra second round pick from the Carolina trade two years ago, the Bears can give up one of those two to add a dynamic playmaker to the offense.
6. Las Vegas Raiders: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
With Jeanty off the board, the Raiders can focus on beefing up the offensive line. Enter Missouri's Armand Membou, who is the most athletcially gifted tackle in the draft. Raiders' new general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll have histories of building up the lines of scrimmage. This pick seems right up their alley. Michigan DT Mason Graham would also fit here.
7. New York Jets: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Offensive line isn't out of the question here, but the Jets need to keep adding the best talent possible under new head coach Aaron Glenn. Warren is one of the ten best players in this draft and could make the Jets offense that much more dangerous in the future.
8. Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
The hybrid line backer, edge from Georgia has felt like a lock for the top 10 following player meetings with teams. Walker brings the versatility of playing inside at the linebacker spot or outside at the edge spot. Either way he makes the Carolina defense better on day one.
9. New Orleans Saints: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
With the retirement of Ryan Ramczyk, the offensive tackle position runs to the top of the list of needs for New Orleans. While Shedeur Sanders makes a ton of sense here, I have the Saints building up their offensive line and taking a quarterback later on in the draft.
10. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Imagine the Jaguars being able to trade back and still landing the player that's been mocked to them all offseason. Graham is a force along the defensive line and would fit in nicely alongside Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen.
11. San Francisco 49ers: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
San Francisco needs to add to its defense in the first round of this draft. Robert Salah is back to command the 49ers defense and adding a piece like Mykel Williams could be a huge plus. Williams has the size (6-foot-5 and 260 pounds) and length (34 3/8' arms) that NFL teams covet at the next level.
While still developing as a pass rusher, Williams would step in and be a great run defender on day one. Other prospects to watch out for: DB Will Johnson and DT Walter Nolan.
TRADE ALERT: Indianapolis makes the jump for a tight end
Indianapolis sends their first round pick (14) and third round pick (80) in exchange for Dallas' first round pick (12) and fifth round pick (149).
The top two tight ends in this draft shouldn't last long and the Colts need a playmaker at that position. With Tyler Warren off the board, Indianapolis jumps up two spots to ensure they get their guy. Dallas picks up another day two pick while still being able to land an impact starter along the offensive line.
12. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Loveland gives the Colts a middle of the field threat for whoever wins the starting quarterback job. Standing at 6-foot-6, Loveland provides a big bodied target who is an effective route runner and fights as a blocker in the run game.
13. Miami Dolphins: Walter Nolan, DT, Ole Miss
Walter Nolan has been racing up draft boards recently as teams are enamored with his upside. Nolan is a great run defender, who can be a force up the middle in the passing game. Don't be surprised if Nolan finds his way into the top ten of this draft.
14. Dallas Cowboys: Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State
After trading back with Indianapolis, Dallas was able to pick up a third round pick and still land a great prospect along the interior of the offensive line. Zabel is a versatile player who played both guard and tackle for the Bison. Dallas had the most success under Dak Prescott behind a dominant offensive line and strong running game. They can rebuild that with Zabel here and a running back on day two.
TRADE ALERT: New York grabs their quarterback of the future
The Giants jump back into the first round of the draft in a trade with the Falcons. The Giants give up 2025 second round pick (34), 2025 third round pick (65), and a 2026 second round pick to Atlanta for 15th overall.
It's no secret the Giants need a quarterback of the future, but so do a few other teams. New York makes sure they get their guy after landing Abdul Carter earlier on.
15. New York Giants: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The slide for Sanders stops here. New York's QB room is fine with Russell Wilson, but it lacks a long term guy at the position. Sanders is an elite processor and someone teammates can gravitate towards. Wilson may start the year, but Sanders will take over before his rookie season is finished.
16. Arizona Cardinals: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Campbell would be a great fit in the Cardinals defense. Similar to what Jalon Walker brings to the Panthers, Campbell is able to play inside and on the edge. He is a do-it-all type linebacker and can make an impact the moment he steps on the field.
17. Cincinnati Bengals: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
While corner isn't off the board here, Cincinnati needs answers in the edge room. Myles Murphy hasn't played up to expectations. Is Trey Hendrickson staying or on his way out? And Sam Hubbard just retired. Green led the nation's in sacks and could be the long term solution for the Bengals who need a lot of defensive help.
18. Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
Booker helps fill a major need for the Seahawks along the interior of the offensive line. He's strong and capable of delivering a powerful punch to opposing linemen. Safeties Nick Emmanwori and Malaki Starks are also on the board here.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M
Shemar Stewart is an athletic phenom, who didn't have a ton of production at the college level. Teams will have to access if that is a player or scheme issue. But someone who stands at 6-foot-5 and 260+ pounds and tests as well as he did at the combine, will always have NFL teams salivating.
20. Denver Broncos: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Teams reportedly love Egbuka after meeting with him. Combine that with being an excellent route runner and safety blanket for his quarterbacks, its easy to see why he's regarded so highly. Running back is on the board here, but the class is loaded at that position.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Defensive tackle is a position of need here as a potential long term successor to Cam Heyward, but the Steelers go for best player available here. With the departure of Najee Harris to Los Angeles, Pittsburgh could be looking at taking a running back to pair with Jaylen Warren. Hampton provides another helpful piece to Arthur Smith's offense regardless of who the quarterback is.
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Tetairoa McMillian, WR, Arizona
Jim Harbuagh likes to build up the trenches. It's how he won everywhere he's been, but passing up on Tetarioa McMillian would be a mistake. McMillian comes in right away and adds another receiving threat to pair with Ladd McConkey. He's a good physical complement to McConkey, giving Herbert a bigger target to work with.
23. Green Bay Packers: Will Johnson, DB, Michigan
The 2023 tape for Johnson shows an elite DB prospect who should be a top 10 pick. Injuries in 2024 derailed that. Johnson is a great cover corner and could replace Jaire Alexander in the future.
24. Minnesota Vikings: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
The Vikings may be trying to trade back here with only four picks in the draft. If they stay and pick, Starks is a fit here. His versatility allows him to man the safety spot and well as drop down in coverage during nickel situations. Starks is viewed as one of the safest prospects in the draft.
25. Houston Texans: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Houston needs to rebuild its offensive line after injuries hurt them in 2024. Oh and starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil is now in Washington. Simmons may have been in play for OT1 in this draft had he not gotten injured this past season. Protecting CJ Stroud should be the top priority for the Texans.
26. Los Angeles Rams: Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas
The Rams have a significant need at the corner spot. If Barron falls to this pick, the Rams should be doing cart wheels. Last year's Jim Thorpe Award winner is not far behind Hunter or Johnson as cover guys in this draft. He is the best player left on the board and fills an immediate need in Los Angeles.
27. Baltimore Ravens: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Baltimore would likely want to add to it's offensive line at this pick. Ohio State's Donovan Jackson is still on the board, but Baltimore goes in a different direction here. Imagine the fun in adding Nick Emmanwori to a defense that has Kyle Hamilton at the back end. Could be a monster duo.
28. Detroit Lions: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College
Adding one of the top two defensive tackles left on the board isn't a bad idea for the Lions. In this case I have them finding a bookend for Aidan Hutchinson. Ezeiruaku was second in the nation in sacks (16.5) last season.
29. Washington Commanders: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
Washington may be looking at a trade back here, but for now they stick at 29 and help build the offensive line. Jackson starter 30 games along the interior of the offensive line for the Buckeyes and nine games at left tackle when Josh Simmons went down. Projects best as a guard, but could compete for a tackle spot at the next level.
30. Buffalo Bills: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Harmon is just the kind of guy that would be a nice fit next to Ed Oliver. Harmon's long arms allows him to get into the frame of interior offensive lineman. He flashes both pass rush ability and the ability to stop the run. Corner should also be looked at here.
31. Kansas City: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
I wouldn't rule out a trade up if the Chiefs like one of the top four OT prospect as they do have picks to move. In this case they get the next best tackle available in Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr. He is quick off the snap and athletic enough to get to the second level.
32. Philadelphia Eagles: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
The Eagles have the luxury of letting the draft come to them without having many needs. In this case they take Pearce Jr. to replace the loss of Josh Sweat in free agency. The explosive speed rusher out of Tennessee has a ton of upside.
