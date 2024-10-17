Gamecock Digest

Oklahoma Injury Report Reveals Hit to Wide Receiver Depth

Alex Joyce

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (6) runs after a reception during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (6) runs after a reception during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the second straight week the Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver depth has taken a hit. Last Saturday against the Texas Longhorns, the Sooners were without five of their top receiving targets. While one key player may return, it appears that room will be tested against South Carolina.

The official injury report was released for both squads ahead of Saturday's matchup in Norman. Coming into this week's game relatively healthy, the Gamecocks will look to be stout defensively against a Sooner's team that's without several top targets.

Oklahoma injury list:
- Jayden Gibson, Out
- Jalil Farooq, WR, Out
- Nic Anderson, WR, Out
- Andrel Anthony, WR, Out
- Gentry Williams, DB, Out
- Kendel Dolby, DB, Out
- Geirean Hatchett, OL, Out
- Deion Burks, WR, Questionable
- Kade McIntyre, TE, Questionable
- Sam Franklin, RB, Questionable
- David Stone, DL, Probable

Jayden Gibson, Nic Anderson, Andrel Anthony, Jalil Farooq, and Deion Burks were all held out of last week's Red River Rivalry against Texas. What was once a strong group, coming into the year, hasn't been able to play for many snaps together. Gibson has yet to play this season. Farooq, Anderson, and Anthony have combined for two catches for 48 yards. And while Burks has been the go-to receiver for the Sooners, he hasn't recorded a catch since Tennessee on September 21.

Getting Burks back would be a major addition as he leads the team with 26 catches for 201 yards and three touchdowns, no other Sooner has caught more than one touchdown in 2024.

