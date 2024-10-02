Gamecock Digest

Ole Miss vs South Carolina Score Predictions Made By Computer Models

South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer and players ready to run on the field before playing Louisiana State University, during pregame at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, September 14, 2024. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 12 ranked Ole Miss Rebels come to Columbia, South Carolina Saturday afternoon to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks inside Williams-Brice Stadium. Both one-loss teams, the South Carolina Gamecocks and head coach Shane Beamer are fresh off a bye-week. Whereas Ole Miss and head coach Lane Kiffin are fresh off a home loss to the unranked Kentucky Wildcats.

ESPN Matchup Predictor Ole Miss vs South Carolina:
The Rebels have a 75.3% chance of winning this game in Columbia accordin to ESPN's matchup predictor which is a metric produced by measuring the teams Football Power Index. Currently, Ole Miss carries an FPI of 21.8, whereas South Carolina has a rating of 9.1. According to the model, South Carolina is projected to finish with 6.5 wins on the season.

According to Draft Kings, South Carolina is a 9.5-point underdog against the Rebels. The line was initially set at 11.5 in favor of Ole Miss but following the Rebels' loss to Kentucky, the point spread has now shifted a good bit. As the week moves on, this will be a line to keep an eye on.

