Ole Miss vs South Carolina Score Predictions Made By Computer Models
The No. 12 ranked Ole Miss Rebels come to Columbia, South Carolina Saturday afternoon to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks inside Williams-Brice Stadium. Both one-loss teams, the South Carolina Gamecocks and head coach Shane Beamer are fresh off a bye-week. Whereas Ole Miss and head coach Lane Kiffin are fresh off a home loss to the unranked Kentucky Wildcats.
ESPN Matchup Predictor Ole Miss vs South Carolina:
The Rebels have a 75.3% chance of winning this game in Columbia accordin to ESPN's matchup predictor which is a metric produced by measuring the teams Football Power Index. Currently, Ole Miss carries an FPI of 21.8, whereas South Carolina has a rating of 9.1. According to the model, South Carolina is projected to finish with 6.5 wins on the season.
According to Draft Kings, South Carolina is a 9.5-point underdog against the Rebels. The line was initially set at 11.5 in favor of Ole Miss but following the Rebels' loss to Kentucky, the point spread has now shifted a good bit. As the week moves on, this will be a line to keep an eye on.
You Might Also Like:
- Saturday's Silver Lining - Not All Doom and Gloom for South Carolina Gamecocks
- What Kentucky's Mark Stoops Had to Say About Matchup vs South Carolina
- South Carolina Gamecocks' Biggest Takeaway from Week One
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!