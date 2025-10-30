South Carolina Vs Ole Miss: Injury Report Shows Positives Signs for the Gamecocks
As they do every week leading up to Southeastern Conference games, South Carolina has released their injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup against Ole Miss. Despite one key player likely out for the season, the Gamecocks, and Rebels for that matter, seem healthy as they enter Saturday night's game in Oxford.
Gamecocks' Head coach Shane Beamer and company have had bad injury luck to start the year, especially along the offensive line. That unit, along with the team in general, has gotten healthier and healthier since early October. On this week's injury report, only right tackle Cason Henry remains out. Beamer announced last week Henry would likely be out for the remainder of the season. While redshirt sophomore Tree Babalade has experience at the position, losing a starting tackle is always tough to deal with. Outside of that, only a true freshman receiver and reserve defensive back finds themselves on the list.
Here is a look at this week's injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup:
South Carolina
- OL Cason Henry (out)
- (WR) Jayden Sellers (Doubtful)
- (DB) Buddy Mack III (Doubtful)
Ole Miss:
- (DB) Anotnio Kite (Questionable)
Losing Sellers for this matchup would be a bummer for the Gamecocks' offense as he and older brother LaNorris Sellers have been building a rapport the last few weeks. If he is unable to suit up in Oxford, South Carolina still has a wealth of talent at the wide receiver spot to be able to make plays in this game. Mack III has appeared in all seven games this year so far for South Carolina. He is mainly used as a special teams player and in the defensive backfield in a reserve role.
The South Carolina Gamecocks and Ole Miss Rebels are set to meet in Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday evening. In case you missed it, here's everything you need to know about how to view this weekend's action, including if you plan to attend the game. Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm (ET) live on ESPN.
