Nine South Carolina Gamecocks Set to Participate in Olympic Trials
Nine South Carolina Gamecocks are set to participate in this year's Summer Olympic trials.
South Carolina's track and field team will be well represented at this year's summer Olympic trials as they are sending nine different athletes to the major event. the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, which will take place June 21-29 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Gamecock head coach Tim Hill will have four players from his 2023-2024 roster at the trials: JaMessia Ford, Jayla Jamison, CJ Licata and Dylan Targgart. The five Gamecock alumni vying for positions are Josh Awotunde (2014-18), Quincy Hall (2019-20), Evan Miller (2019-23), Malik Paul (2019-21) and Chris Royster (2011-14).
The South Carolina track and field program has sent 19 women and nine men to the Olympics and 15 of them have competed for the United States.
One Gamecock that will not be at the Olympic trials that was surprising to some was wide receiver Nyck Harbor. He recently posted a remarkable 20.20 seconds in the 200m sprint. Harbor’s decision comes as a surprise to many in the athletic community. His 200m time is tantalizingly close to the Olympic standard of 20.16 seconds. His speed and talent on the track have been undeniable. This makes his choice to skip the trials a noteworthy point of discussion.
The summer Olympics will start on July 26th of this year and will run until August 11th.
