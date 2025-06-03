Pair of Gamecock Pitchers Are Set to Return to the Mound in 2026
Third year pitchers Jake McCoy and Aydin Palmer will make their way back to Columbia, South Carolina, in 2026 for the Garnet and Black.
McCoy will enter his third season with the Gamecocks. As a true freshman in 2024, he made 12 appearances with one start, finishing 1-0, with 20 strikeouts, in 16 innings of work. Coming into his sophomore season, McCoy appeared ready for a bigger role.
Arguably the Gamecocks most consistent starting pitcher on the year, McCoy started 14 games and finished with a 4-5 record. He added 77 strikeouts in 60 innings pitched. His best start came against Sacred Heart when he threw five scoreless innings, giving up no hits and striking out nine batters on the day.
Left hander (LHP) Aydin Palmer got his first opportunity to play in his Gamecock's career this season. He appeared in 12 games, struck out 11 baters, in 8.2 innings pitched. Palmer's best outing came against Milwaukee were he struck out the side in one inning of relief.
McCoy and Palmer join LHP Jackson Soucie , catcher Talmadge LeCroy, and infielders KJ Scobey and Beau Hollins as those returning next season.
