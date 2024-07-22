Gamecock Digest

South Carolina's Offensive Line Among Most Improved in Power 5, Says National Analyst

Sep 6, 2014; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Cody Gibson (90) and offensive tackle Brandon Shell (71) line up during game action between the South Carolina Gamecocks and East Carolina Pirates at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina wins 33-23 over East Carolina. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina's offensive line has been recognized as one of the most improved in Power 5 football by 247 National Analyst Bud Elliott. This accolade places the Gamecocks alongside notable programs such as Colorado, TCU, Cincinnati, and Ole Miss.

Last season, South Carolina's offensive line was plagued by injuries, forcing preferred walk-ons into the rotation. The loss of key players, like freshman four-star Markee Anderson—ranked as the fifth-best interior offensive lineman in his class—was a significant blow. However, the adversity led to the emergence of two freshman stars: Freshman All-American Trovon Baugh, who excelled inside, and standout freshman left tackle Tree Babalade.

The Gamecocks' 2024 recruiting class has further bolstered their offensive line. They secured the No. 1 tackle in the class, five-star Josiah Thompson, and added four-star tackle Kam Pringle. Pringle, who was once the top-ranked tackle, chose South Carolina over Georgia and dropped into the top 10 for the tackle position in the 2024 class. Additionally, three-star guard Blake Franks joined the team, picking Carolina over powerhouse programs like Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, and Ole Miss.

From the transfer portal, the Gamecocks acquired two key interior linemen: guard Kamaar Bell and center Torricelli Simpkins III. They also added Aaryn Parks, a solid tackle and former top recruit from Oklahoma.

Returning veterans like guard Jakai Moore and center Vershon Lee add experience to the roster. Cason Henry, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career, is another player who could have a breakout year if he can stay healthy.

On paper, this is the best offensive line head coach Shane Beamer has had in years, boasting both talent and depth—elements that have been missing in the past. The revamped offensive line promises a stronger performance this season, potentially transforming South Carolina's offense.

