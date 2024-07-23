South Carolina Set to Host Elite 2026 Cornerback
As teams are looking to finish strong down the stretch with the 2025 class, recruiting never stops which means future classes are always in the back of coach's minds. South Carolina is no different as they get ready to host one of the nation's best defenders for 2026 this week.
Samari "Smoke" Matthews is a four-star DB from William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, NC. Standing at 6-foot-2 weighing in at 180 pounds, Matthews poses a signiicant problem against opposing wide receivers due to his long frame and speed. He makes it difficult for receivers to separate down field and if they do, he has the ability to close distances quickly.
Last season, Matthews posted 41 solo tackles, had two interceptions, with a pass breakup. He helped lead his team to an 11-2 record, winning 11 straight games before eventually falling in the third round of the state 4A playoffs.
Matthews has visited South Carolina three times so far, with his most recent visit coming in June. With this being his second trip to Columbia in as many months, the Gamecocks are doing a great job of treating him as a priority in the class.
Coach Beamer and his staff have heavily pursued the top 10 DB for a while now and are in a great spot to land his services next year. It won't be easy as in-state rival, Clemson, is also doing whatever they can to land him in the class.
