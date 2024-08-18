Raheim "Rocket" Sanders Reportedly Back to True Form
This past offseason South Carolina added star running back and Arkansas transfer Raheim "Rocket" Sanders to their offense. Though injuries derailed his 2023 season, the Gamecocks were confident he could return to his All-SEC form.
Last week Sanders was held out of the team's scrimmage as a precautionary measure, as were several other players. However in Saturday's scrimmage, Rocket got to show exactly what earned him that nickname as a runner.
"I thought he looked great," Coach Beamer said. "He's a pro. Ran the ball hard. People don't talk about him enough in pass protection. He's really good in pass protection. He runs good routes in the passing game. He's just a really good overall running back. We got him some carries in there today and I thought he showed that he was "Rocket" Sanders."
Head coach Shane Beamer took the time to meet with media members on Saturday night following the team's last scrimmage of fall camp. After talking glowingly about Sanders, Coach Beamer was asked what makes him so confident this year's running back room will succeed.
"An improved offensive line, that's a year older. With the guys that played last year, minus Nick Gargiulo, everybody's back," Coach Beamer explained. "True freshmen that played that played last season who are a year older and better. The return of a true freshman that probably would've been a starter for us had he not gotten hurt, in Markee Anderson. And the arrival of some pretty talented freshmen led by Josiah Thompson. And then the arrival of Torricelli Simpkins and Kamaar Bell on the offensive line. We have a solid eight that we feel comfortable winning SEC football games with."
The only holdout so far this fall camp has been versatile sixth year lineman, Jakai Moore. While Moore hasn't been scrimmaging during camp, Coach Beamer is confident that he'll be ready to go by game one.
You Might Also Like:
- Coach Beamer Talks Starting Quarterback Battle
- Consistency is Key in the DB Battle for South Carolina
- What Shane Beamer had to Say Following South Carolina's Second Scrimmage
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!