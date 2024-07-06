REACTION: South Carolina Lands Standout Edge in Jaiden Braker
2025 speedy Edge, Jaiden Braker, commits to the Gamecocks. The 6-3 defender out of Snellville, Georgia is the 13th addition to Carolina's top 25 class. The seventh player to commit since June 8th.
Braker brings much needed speed and power to the Gamecocks defense. In the game's toughest conference with teams loaded with talent, Beamer continues to add size and athletcism to both sides of the ball.
Braker showcased his speed by running a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash. He showed impressive power as well with a max bench of 305 pounds and max squat of 435 pounds. The power and speed from the upcoming senior is outstanding, but what's even more impressive is he will be able to add to his frame in South Carolina's Strength and Conditioning program.
The Gamecocks currently have 13 commits for their 2025 class which ranks in the top 20 in the country. Eight of the 13 commits are on the defensive side of the ball. In what should be a better year defensively for the Gamecocks, Coach Beamer and his staff is doing their part in building up future depth.
Here's the class outlook so far:
- Four-star tackle Shedrick Sarratt Jr.
- Four-star cornerback Shamari Earls
- Four-star wide receiver Brian Rowe
- Four-star defensive lineman Caleb Williams
- Three-star wide receiver Jayden Sellers
- Three-star athlete Jaquel Holman
- Three-star edge Kobby Sakyi-Prah
- Three-star edge Anthony Addison
- Three-star cornerback Christopher Hatfield
- Three-star linebacker AJ Holloway
- Three-star tight end Preston Douglas
- Three-star safety Demarcus Leach
- Three-star edge Jaiden Braker
- Three-star edge Taeshawn Alston
- Three-star QB Cutter Woods
- Three-star edge Jaquavious Dodd
- Three-star kicker Max Kelley
