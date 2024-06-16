Gamecock Digest

2026 Four-Star LB Shadarius Toodle Includes Gamecocks in Top 10.

 Four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle from Alabama, ranked as the No. 4 LB in the class of 2026, has listed South Carolina among his top 10 potential college destinations.

Fisher Brewer

Nov 24, 2012; Clemson, SC, USA; A general view of a South Carolina Gamecocks helmet prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers at Clemson Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 24, 2012; Clemson, SC, USA; A general view of a South Carolina Gamecocks helmet prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers at Clemson Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports / Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Gamecocks continue to make strides in the recruitment arena, with four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle from Alabama naming South Carolina in his top 10 choices. Toodle, a standout in the class of 2026, has drawn attention for his impressive stats and rankings, making him one of the most coveted prospects this year.

Toodle’s top 10 list also includes Auburn, Ohio State, Michigan, LSU, Oregon, Miami, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Louisville. This diverse array of prestigious programs highlights the fierce competition for his commitment.

Ranked as the No. 4 linebacker in the 2026 class, Toodle's consensus ratings reflect his high regard among recruiting services. His rankings are as follows:

  • 247 Sports: NATL: 87, LB: 6, AL: 6
  • ON3 Sports: NATL: 86, LB: 8, AL: 4
  • ESPN: NATL: 142, LB: 2, AL: 8
  • Rivals: NATL: 51, LB: 4, AL: 2

Averaging these, Toodle holds a consensus national ranking of 91, is ranked 5th at his position, and 5th in his state.

Last season, Toodle's performance on the field was nothing short of stellar. In 10 games, he recorded 72 solo tackles and 119 total tackles, averaging 11.9 tackles per game. He also contributed 7 sacks and 1 interception, showcasing his versatility and impact on defense.

The Gamecocks have already secured a commitment from Rodney Colton Jr., the No. 2 linebacker in the class of 2026. Adding Toodle to their roster would significantly bolster their defensive lineup, potentially making them a formidable force in upcoming seasons. South Carolina fans and coaching staff alike are undoubtedly eager to see if they can land both elite linebackers.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!

Published
Fisher Brewer

FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

Home/Recruiting