2026 Four-Star LB Shadarius Toodle Includes Gamecocks in Top 10.
The Gamecocks continue to make strides in the recruitment arena, with four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle from Alabama naming South Carolina in his top 10 choices. Toodle, a standout in the class of 2026, has drawn attention for his impressive stats and rankings, making him one of the most coveted prospects this year.
Toodle’s top 10 list also includes Auburn, Ohio State, Michigan, LSU, Oregon, Miami, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Louisville. This diverse array of prestigious programs highlights the fierce competition for his commitment.
Ranked as the No. 4 linebacker in the 2026 class, Toodle's consensus ratings reflect his high regard among recruiting services. His rankings are as follows:
- 247 Sports: NATL: 87, LB: 6, AL: 6
- ON3 Sports: NATL: 86, LB: 8, AL: 4
- ESPN: NATL: 142, LB: 2, AL: 8
- Rivals: NATL: 51, LB: 4, AL: 2
Averaging these, Toodle holds a consensus national ranking of 91, is ranked 5th at his position, and 5th in his state.
Last season, Toodle's performance on the field was nothing short of stellar. In 10 games, he recorded 72 solo tackles and 119 total tackles, averaging 11.9 tackles per game. He also contributed 7 sacks and 1 interception, showcasing his versatility and impact on defense.
The Gamecocks have already secured a commitment from Rodney Colton Jr., the No. 2 linebacker in the class of 2026. Adding Toodle to their roster would significantly bolster their defensive lineup, potentially making them a formidable force in upcoming seasons. South Carolina fans and coaching staff alike are undoubtedly eager to see if they can land both elite linebackers.
