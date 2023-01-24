Michael Smith Announces Decision

The Gamecocks picked up another 2024 commit on Tuesday in tight end Michael Smith. Smith is the No. 4 tight end in the class, according to 247 Sports.

This is the first playmaker of that class for 2024 quarterback commit Dante Reno and first-year offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains. In his recruitment, South Carolina was the first school to offer the 6-4 prospect out of Savannah, GA, who, after that, quickly earned offers from top football programs around college football, such as Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas, Michigan, and others.

This is a huge addition to the offense. Smith is a versatile weapon that can line up as a traditional tight end or as a big receiver. He has enough speed to create separation with linebackers and defensive backs, runs clean routes, adjusts to the ball well when in the air, and can lay some nasty blocks when needed.

South Carolina is just coming off of its Junior Day weekend, and the commitment from the No. 1 offensive tackle in this class, Kam Pringle, now gives Carolina its third commitment in the class and second of the week. South Carolina will also look to get its fourth on the 27th with linebacker Wendell Gregory out of Marietta, Georgia.

2024 commit list

Dante Reno, QB

Michael Smith, TE

Kam Pringle, OT

