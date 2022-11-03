ESPN Views South Carolina's 2023 Class Highly

Head coach Shane Beamer has prioritized recruiting since he arrived in Columbia almost two years ago. The Gamecocks should attract top talent but couldn't in the years leading up to Beamer.

South Carolina assembled an impressive 2022 class, especially considering Beamer met many of them for the first time just six months before early national signing day. However, 2023 is his first full class, where he has had time to build relationships with prospects and their families.

ESPN released their top-40 classes in college football, and South Carolina came in as the No. 15 group. They have seven ESPN top-300 commits and currently sit No. 6 in the SEC.

The coaching staff is still after several targets that could change the tone of this recruiting class. Edge rusher/tight end hybrid Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top players in the country, and the Gamecocks are heavily involved.

They are after several flip candidates that would be welcomed additions. Sources confirm that the coaching staff still needs one more wideout to round out the class, so there is some work to be done here.

Nonetheless, this talented class should make a lasting impact once they don the garnet and black. ESPN feels they addressed multiple needs on both sides of the football, touting their group as a complete class.

"South Carolina assembled one of the top bounce-back classes for the 2022 cycle, and it is competing for a top-20 finish in 2023. The offensive line has added some big players with multiple four-star commits on board, namely Markee Anderson, who is the top in-state OL prospect, and Tosin Babalade, an aggressive and powerful blocker with good balance. Kelton Henderson is a versatile player who projects to be used as a big-play weapon on offense with his speed and ability to create after the catch. Dontavius Braswell was a nice pickup at RB, as he displays good vision, burst, and the physicality to generate yards after contact. Defensively, Grayson Howard is an active linebacker who has recorded back-to-back seasons of at least 100 tackles heading into his senior year. ESPN 300 DT Xavier McLeod was a key in-state keep, as he's a big man with good explosiveness, and Umeozulu, a lengthy edge defender with nice upside, was a big get out of Maryland."

South Carolina 2023 Class

Dontavius Braswell, RB

Kelton Henderson, WR

Vicari Swain, WR

CJ Adams, WR

Kamron Sandlin, TE

Connor Cox, TE

Markee Anderson, G

Trovon Baugh, G

Isaiah Jatta, OT

Oluwatosin Babalade, OT

Jatavius Shivers, OT

Xzavier McLeod, DL

Zavion Hardy, DL

Monteque Rhames, DL

Desmond Umeozulu, EDGE

Grayson Howard, ILB

Judge Collier, CB

Jalon Kilgore, S

Zahbari Sandy, S

Cameron Upshaw, S

