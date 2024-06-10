Former Gamecock Commit Zavion Hardy Sets Official Visit
Zavion Hardy is poised to make a notable return, scheduling an official visit with the Gamecocks.
Former Gamecock commit and four-star defensive lineman Zavion Hardy is gearing up for an official visit to South Carolina this month.
Hardy, a standout from Macon, GA, committed to the Gamecocks in the class of 2023, choosing them over offers from prominent programs such as Southern California, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, and Ole Miss. His commitment made waves at the time, with South Carolina's early offer and consistent pursuit standing out. In high school, Hardy showcased his versatility as a two-way player for Tattnall Square Academy, primarily excelling on the defensive line while also contributing at tight end. He racked up an impressive 56 tackles and 7 sacks during his junior year, earning All-Region 1A-Private honors.
Despite his initial commitment, Hardy's journey took a detour when he opted to attend East Mississippi C.C., a renowned junior college. During his freshman year, he crossed paths with former Gamecock defensive back Anthony Rose. Hardy remained steadfast in his commitment to ultimately play under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Recently, Hardy's silence regarding his status with the Gamecocks left fans curious, especially as he garnered attention as one of the nation's top JUCO players, receiving offers from powerhouses like Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, and Ole Miss. However, Hardy confirmed in an exclusive interview with Gamecocks Digest that he plans to visit South Carolina from June 21st to the 23rd, marking his first return home in nearly two years.
This official visit presents a significant opportunity for the Gamecocks to welcome back a talented player with valuable experience. The anticipation surrounding Hardy's potential return underscores the excitement generated by his commitment to the Gamecocks two classes ago.
Gamecock class of 2025:
Four-Star CB Shamari Earls
Four-Star DL Caleb Williams
Four-Star WR Brian Rowe
Three-Star WR Jayden Sellers
Three-Star DL Anthony Addison
Three-Star S Damarcus Leach
Three-Star DL Kobby Sakyi-Prah
