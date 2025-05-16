Gamecock Digest

Four-Star Kamari Blair Announces Top Six - Includes South Carolina Gamecocks

Four-star Kamari Blair has announced his top six and he included the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Kirkwood lineman Kamari Blair (51) stands near the sideline during a timeout as the Cobras faced Rossview during a high school football game Thursday, September 26, 2024 at Rossview High School in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Kirkwood lineman Kamari Blair (51) stands near the sideline during a timeout as the Cobras faced Rossview during a high school football game Thursday, September 26, 2024 at Rossview High School in Clarksville, Tennessee.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are working on adding more names to their 2026 recruiting class and they will be in the mix for offensive tackle Kamair Blair. He announced his top six schools and he included the Gamecocks with Florida State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Blair is rated as a four-star prospect, the 289th-best player in the country, the 25th-best offensive tackle and the ninth-best player in the state of Tennessee, according to composite rankings.

He has official visits lined up to Wisconsin on May 30th, South Carolina on June 6th, Florida State on June 9th, Ole Miss on June 13th and Kentucky on June 20th. According to Blair's Twitter, South Carolina was at Blair's high school's football practice on May 6th.

The Gamecocks currently have five players committed in the 2026 recruiting class. Two of them are offensive linemen, so South Carolina will be looking to add Blair as the third name to that list.

With Tennessee being involved in this one, it seems like it might be a tough one to pull out of the state of Tennessee, but the Gamecocks still have a shot and that is all that matters as this one winds down.

South Carolina 2026 Recruiting Class:

  • J'Zavien Currence, CB
  • Zyon Guiles, OL
  • Keenan Britt, EDGE
  • Jamel Howse, TE
  • Anthony Baxter, IOL

