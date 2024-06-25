Gamecock Digest

Gamecocks Land 2025 EDGE Taeshawn Alston

Taeshawn Alston, hailing from Henderson, NC, has committed to joining the Gamecocks.

Fisher Brewer

Three-star EDGE Taeshawn Alston on his official visit to South Carolina on June 2nd, 2024.
Three-star EDGE Taeshawn Alston on his official visit to South Carolina on June 2nd, 2024.
Taeshawn Alston, a promising talent from Henderson, NC, has committed to join the University of South Carolina Gamecocks for the 2025 season. Standing at 6 feet 2 inches and weighing 204 pounds, Alston currently attends Vance County High School, where he has excelled in football, basketball, and baseball.

In football, Alston has amassed impressive stats playing as an edge rusher and wide receiver. He recorded 94 solo tackles, 148 total tackles, 16.0 sacks, and 31.5 tackles for loss (TFL) during his high school career. Additionally, he has returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, showcasing his versatility and playmaking ability on special teams.

Beyond football, Alston maintains a strong presence in track, basketball, and baseball. He boasts a .500 on-base percentage in baseball and an .800 fielding percentage in baseball . Additionally, he ran an 11.75 100-meter dash as a sophomore, showcasing his speed and athleticism on the track. In basketball, he averages 2 points per game (PPG) and 4 rebounds (REBs), further highlighting his multifaceted talents across various sports.

Alston's decision to commit to South Carolina over offers from North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Rutgers signifies a significant addition to the Gamecocks' roster. With his impressive athletic achievements and versatility, Alston is poised to make a positive impact on the team's future success, embodying the qualities of a well-rounded student-athlete ready to contribute at the collegiate level.

