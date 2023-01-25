Jarvis Boatwright Offers Interesting Upside

South Carolina has begun to stockpile loads of talent at the safety position. Nick Emmanwori was a 2022 Freshman All-American, and they signed three high-caliber safeties in the 2023 class.

When looking at the 2024 class, while the Gamecocks aren't too far along in terms of having a set recruiting board for the safety position, they do have multiple prospects they've conveyed interest in, one of which is Florida native Jarvis Boatwright Jr.

A player for Clearwater High School, Boatwright is a rare high school player who sees playing time in all three phases of the game; offense, defense, and special teams. The main position that recruiting service websites project Jarvis to play at the collegiate level is the safety position. When watching his junior season highlights, it's apparent why the industry believes this notion.

Boatwright is incredible regarding his foot movement, how quickly he changes direction, and the ground he can cover. This makes him an ideal safety due to how his athletic prowess can assist him in covering receivers both in the intermediate and deep parts of the field.

Boatwright is also adept at positioning himself. In pass coverage, he always shades the receiver of the side of his body closest to the football, where he can make a play on any attempted pass. Boatwright understands the importance of attacking a runner's lower body in rush defense when squatting down in a particular area.

Boatwright could also bring electric playmaking ability to the Gamecocks as a return specialist, allowing him to showcase his elite straight-line speed and ability to cut past defenders through his ballcarrier vision in short field areas. Jarvis' athleticism, football smarts, and playmaking versatility make him an intriguing option for Shane Beamer and the Gamecock coaching staff as they progress through the rest of the 2024 recruiting cycle.

