Meet Shamari Earls: The Elite Cornerback Joining the South Carolina Gamecocks
Meet South Carolina commit Shamari Earls, an elite defensive back joining the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Shamari Earls, the highest-rated commitment for the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2025 cycle, is ready to bring his exceptional talents to Columbia. He committed to Shane Beamer’s program on April 20, 2024, and is poised to make an immediate impact. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound cornerback from North Oconee High School in Bogart, Georgia, is a four-star recruit known for his lockdown coverage and physical play.
During his junior season in 2023, Earls showcased his skills on the field, earning All-State honors and establishing himself as one of the top defensive backs in the country. He recorded 45 tackles, 6 interceptions, and 15 pass breakups, demonstrating his ability to shut down opposing receivers and make game-changing plays.
Besides his football skills, Earls is also a standout on the track. He posted an impressive 10.74 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 22.12 seconds in the 200-meter dash, further cementing his status as an elite athlete.
Earls chose South Carolina over prominent programs, including Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, and Auburn. His decision reflects his confidence in the Gamecocks under Coach Beamer and the opportunity to help build the team into an SEC powerhouse.
As he gears up for his senior season at North Oconee High School, Shamari Earls is determined to continue his development and lead his team to new heights. Gamecock fans can look forward to watching one of the nation’s top cornerback talents bring his dynamic playmaking abilities to Williams-Brice Stadium.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Baseball Has Two Players Receive Postseason Awards
- Mainieri Expects the Gamecocks Back "in Omaha and in the College World Series"
- Meet Jaquel Holman: The Versatile Star Athlete Joining the South Carolina Gamecocks
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!