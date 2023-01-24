South Carolina Adds Kicker to 2023 Class

Though it is late in the 2023 cycle, South Carolina continues to add talent to the already deep recruiting class with a five-star kicker. Peyton Argent, a Hoover, Alabama native, is one of the most highly-touted kicking recruits in the nation. In addition to the five-star Argent received from Kohls Kicking Camp, one of the most respected kicking camps and ranking systems, he was also ranked as the 16th-best kicker in the class of 2023.

Argent was courted by schools such as Alabama, Mississippi State, and UL Monroe before ultimately picking South Carolina as his home for the foreseeable future. Argent is also an adept punter, ranked as the 61st-best punter in the nation by Kohls Kicking Camp.

Argent is a big addition for the Gamecocks, especially considering the team only attempted 11 field goals throughout the whole season. Though it is unknown whether Argent will replace Kicker Mitch Jeter, the combination of the two should make South Carolina's kicking prowess widely respected. Argent will serve in a large impact role whenever his number is called.

