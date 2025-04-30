Peyton Dyer, 2026 Defensive Back, Explains Why He Decommitted from South Carolina
Peyton Dyer, a 2026 defensive back recruit, explained why he decommitted from South Carolina.
The 2026 recruiting cycle is starting to heat up as college football programs hit the trail this offseason to take a look at the next crop of players set to start their college careers. As for South Carolina, they lost one of their 2026 commitments back in April of this year.
Peyton Dyer, a 2026 defensive back prospect out of Duluth High School in the state of Georgia, decommitted from South Carolina earlier this year. He committed to the Gamecocks in November of 2024.
In a recent interview with Dyer, we asked why he decided to decommit from South Carolina.
"I would say I wanted to explore my other options even more. But I would really say the recruitment staff and the talks we had," Dyer said.
The Georgia native also mentioned that the schools that are recruiting him the hardest right now are Georgia, Tennessee, USC and Penn State.
Dyer is rated a four-star prospect, the 295th-best player in the class, the 25th-best cornerback in the country and the 32nd-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.
The Gamecocks currently have five players committed to the 2026 recruiting class. The headliner of the group is cornerback J'Zavien Currence, who is rated as a top-100 player in the class.
The program is currently looking to continue its success from a season ago in which they went 9-3 during the regular season and were considered a fringe playoff contender.
South Carolina 2026 Recruiting Class:
- J'Zavien Currence, CB
- Zyon Guiles, OL
- Keenan Britt, EDGE
- Jamel Howse, TE
- Anthony Baxter, IOL
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily