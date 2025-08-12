South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers Predicted to Lead NFL Team to Super Bowl by 2027
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has already been predicted to lead the Seattle Seahawks to the Super Bowl.
The upcoming season is assumed to be South Carolina's last year with LaNorris Sellers starting at quarterback. Sellers has already been projected as a first round selection and might even be the first quarterback off the board in the 2026 NFL draft.
The NFL predictions aren't slowing down for Sellers as ESPN recently predicted him to lead the Seattle Seahawks to the Super Bowl in 2027. Yes, you read that right.
In the outlet's future power rankings article, Seth Walder logged in a bold prediction for the Seahawks.
"Led by second-year star quarterback LaNorris Sellers, along with a top-five defense, the Seahawks will reach the Super Bowl ... but will lose," Walder wrote. "The days of Smith and Darnold will be ancient history by 2027."
The Seahawks recently drafted former South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori in the second round of the 2025 draft and now it looks like they are projected to take another Gamecock in the early rounds of next year's draft.
There is still quite a ways to go before Sellers even thinks about leading a team to a Super Bowl. For now, his focus is set on helping South Carolina reach the college football playoffs for the first time in program history.
South Carolina will open its season against the Virginia Tech Hokies on August 31st in Atlanta, Georgia for a neutral site matchup. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM ET.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: