South Carolina Football: Gamecocks Promote Torrian Gray to Co-Defensive Coordinator

Entering his sixth season with the program, South Carolina defensive backs coach Torrian Gray has been promoted to Co-Defensive Coordinator, per On3 Sports' Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark. Gray has been with the program since Shane Beamer was hired in 2021.

This is the second promotion Gray has received this year as he was named the defensive passing game coordinator in January. He has coached the secondary for 26 years, including 22 at the collegiate level and four in the NFL. His unit was once again one of the bright spots on the team in 2025. Jalon and Gerald Kilgore, Peyton Williams and Vicari Swain led the way in interceptions for the team with two apiece this past season.

Expected to be finalized at today's Board of Trustees meeting, Gray now takes over Co-Defensive Coordinator duties in addition to his defensive backs role. As of now, Clayton White remains the primary play caller for the defense with Gray playing a bigger role in the gameplan throughout the week.

South Carolina is promoting defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Torrian Gray to co-defensive coordinator, sources tell me and @GCChrisClark. Expected to be made official at today's BOT meeting.



READ HERE: https://t.co/dQkwIboQ3q pic.twitter.com/EkxtrObD8s — Wes Mitchell (@WesMitchellGC) December 26, 2025

The South Carolina defense had a slight drop off in 2025 from 2024, but still played winning football this season. The team allowed 22.1 points per game, good enough for 45th in the nation. Despite seeing a number of players selected in last year's NFL Draft, the defense finished in the top half of the country in rushing defense (48th), passing yards allowed (60th), and total yards allowed (52nd). Their 22 turnovers was tops in the SEC and 13th in the country in the regular season. Four of those 22 turnovers were returned for touchdowns.

Per On3 Sports', Gray will receive an increase in salary, $1 million for the two years remaining on the deal. The buyout Gray would owe to the university if he were to leave was also increased. Wes Mitchell reports he would owe the school $2 million if he left between now and next July. That number decreases to $500,000 between July and the end of 2026. He would owe the university $300,000 if he left at any point in 2027.

Join the community:

Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI

Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like: