Cameron Upshaw Jr. May Be Hidden Gem

Certain regions of the country often receive less attention than others. While Florida is a hotbed for recruiting talent, small pockets often go overlooked.

Perry, Florida, is one of those areas. It's an hour's drive from Tallahassee and is within driving distance of several major universities, yet few scouts take the time to go out there, meaning some players go overlooked.

Safety Cameron Upshaw Jr. is one of those players. While he holds many offers, the national recognition has yet to catch up with his abilities. South Carolina liked him enough to honor his commitment, so what do they see in him?

Excellent Alley Tackler

Defensive coordinator Clayton White plays a lot of aggressive man coverage, meaning his safeties must play well in space. Upshaw Jr. has strong recognition skills and flies downhill, leading to several jarring collisions.

Taylor County High School generally keeps Upshaw Jr. fifteen yards off the ball as a deep safety, but his unique instincts allow him to creep into the picture and make a tackle behind the line of scrimmage.

This ability will serve him well in college because it completely shuts down the screen game for an offense. Swing routes and tosses also become a moot point, and White will love his ability to limit an offense's capabilities.

Sound Open Field Mechanics

Upshaw got few coverage reps simply because opposing offenses refused to throw the football. However, he gets plenty of experience in space and making plays on the ball carrier.

His speed and instincts put him in position, but positioning means nothing if you can't wrap up. Upshaw can sink his hips and stay on the front of his feet, allowing him to move laterally and shut down any sudden movements.

He doesn't go for a knockout blow; instead, he solidly connects in the same spot on the midsection, taking the ball to the ground and living to fight another down.

High Ceiling

South Carolina should be excited about the player Upshaw could be. The resources available in their facilities may turn him into a completely different football player with an expanded array of outcomes.

Upshaw measures a shade under 6-3 and 195 lbs. While those are impressive starting points, the Gamecocks likely want to get him closer to 210 lbs. by the time things are done.

Furthermore, he should get world-class refinement, especially in pass coverage. Upshaw is just scratching the surface of what he can become, and South Carolina can enable him to become that player.

