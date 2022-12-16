CJ Adams Is The Prototype X-Receiver

There is nowhere to hide as an X-receiver. You are isolated in the pattern, left to create yardage on your own. If you can't win, it throws the timing and precision of the entire offense off.

Wide receiver CJ Adams is ready for that challenge. The Georgia native has been committed to South Carolina since the summer and hasn't flirted with any other schools since.

Adams stands a long 6-3 with a compact 210 lbs. frame. He meets all the size prerequisites, as you can't be undersized attempting to win on the boundary by yourself.

He manages to run away from defensive backs despite his size. Pebblebrook High School felt comfortable giving him a healthy amount of screens to the short side of the field, knowing he had the explosion to make people miss.

Receivers of this size tend to be stiff. They can't get out of their breaks, as the excessive length gets in their way.

Adams flashes quick-twitch ability at the line of scrimmage, with the ability to work inside or outside before stemming his route to the opposite point. He also does work after the catch, somehow condensing his frame in tight windows and spinning through traffic.

However, he won't spend his Saturdays running away from defensive backs. Adams will have to make a living at the catch point, which he did a lot during high school.

When Adams works out of a brake, he immediately looks to find the football. There isn't much wasted movement, and he quickly adjusts his positioning to the landing spot of the football.

He also played high school basketball, which shows in his jumping ability. Corners try to hold on for dear life in the red zone, but Adams can erase good positioning by leaping over the top to reel one in at the highest point.

