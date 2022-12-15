Dowell Loggains Seeks "An Absence Of Fear"

While offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains has his weaknesses like any other coach, he is accustomed to dealing with high-pressure situations. The NFL doesn't afford anyone leniency, especially offensive minds.

Loggains confirmed as much in his introductory press conference with the South Carolina media. He appeared composed and relaxed but had a lot of energy and belief in head coach Shane Beamer's vision.

Beamer noted that Loggains coached for the New York Jets, meaning he dealt with the highest media scrutiny. He should be comfortable dealing with the expectations that accompany the title.

He didn't explicitly state this, but it's clear that Loggains felt the offense was passive and restrictive. Loggains noted that quarterback Spencer Rattler appeared like a different player in the final two games and attributed it to a sense of comfort.

Rattler has an impending NFL decision, and Loggains certainly made his pitch for Rattler to return.

"I told someone he would be the biggest recruit since my wife."

However, his offensive vision didn't stop at Rattler. South Carolina had issues getting the football to their playmakers this past season, which irritated many portions of the fanbase.

Loggains made a point of addressing that, alleviating any concerns that he's more focused on the scheme than personnel. When asked what his scheme looks like, he responded that his main focus is to "maximize our players."

The crowning quote came when Loggains discussed where the offense goes next. Many wonder what the attitude and focus of this group will be, and it's clear they want to be the aggressor.

"You have to get to the point in this game where there is an absence of fear. It is part of the culture as well that you create and that we want to create as well offensively."

