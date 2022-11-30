Jacob Smith's Raw Power Entices P5 Programs

Elite prospects bring evaluators to their programs. Quarterback Dante Reno has been committed to South Carolina since the summer, and his presence drew Carolina to a teammate.

Edge rusher Jacob Smith is a consensus top-100 player in the 2024 class. Smith has developed his own reputation in New England high school football, wreaking havoc on the prep scene.

Smith lines up as a 5-tech, standing right over the offensive tackle. The Loomis Chaffee School sometimes kicks him inside to a 4i, showcasing some positional versatility against the run.

While he isn't overly athletic, Smith has rare power and grit that enable him to beat offensive linemen. He plays with a high motor and effort, working his way back into the play even when he loses the rep.

His will to win is evident; after big plays, you can see him erupt and celebrate with his teammates. Smith gets off the ball quickly and violently, pushing tackles off their feet.

Young defensive linemen often develop a bad habit of going vertical before entering their rush. They see edge rushers on television get high-level sacks going vertical without realizing the setup; standing up will get you punished by a tackle.

Smith plays through his hands, moving forward off the ball and ensuring his hand placement is correct. He remains active at the point of attack and has developed a unique ability to locate offensive linemen's hands and bat them away.

His effort and discipline make him an excellent run defender. The only question mark when watching him on tape is the ability to win with athleticism, but he has two years in high school to continue to develop that ability.

Loomis Chaffee clearly trusts him to hold up, designing stunts and blitz packages around him. You must be consistent in your win rate for a program to do that, which is what Smith brings to the table.

Several SEC programs are in strong pursuit. Kentucky seems to be the early favorite, but there is a lot of time left for someone who should continue to improve moving forward.

