South Carolina Extends First 2028 Prospect Offer to TJ Williamson
The South Carolina Gamecocks have made a significant move in their recruiting efforts by extending their first offer for the class of 2028. This honor goes to TJ Williamson, a standout running back from Yulee, FL. Williamson's impressive performance at the Shane Beamer camp caught the attention of the Gamecocks' coaching staff, earning him this early offer.
TJ Williamson, standing at 5-9 and weighing 160 pounds, hails from Yulee High School, the same program that produced NFL star Derrick Henry and Virginia running back/fullback Jamari Peacock. His potential as a running back is already drawing considerable attention, and the offer from South Carolina adds to his growing list of suitors.
In addition to South Carolina, Williamson holds offers from Syracuse and Bethune-Cookman. His recruitment journey has seen him visit several top programs, including the University of Miami, Florida State, and UCF. He has also showcased his skills at the UA Next event, known for attracting elite young high school talent.
Williamson's athleticism was on full display at the Shane Beamer camp, where he ran a 4.59 40-yard dash, further cementing his status as a top prospect. As he continues to develop, TJ Williamson is poised to be a significant player in the 2028 recruiting class, with many more offers likely to come his way.
The Gamecocks' early recognition of his talent sets the stage for an exciting recruitment period, highlighting the program's commitment to identifying and nurturing young talent.
