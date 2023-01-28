REACTION: Clayton White Gets Athletic Monster In Wendell Gregory

Shane Beamer and the offensive coaching staff have had a fantastic week, adding Kam Pringle, Michael Smith, and Elijah Caldwell to the fold over five days. Due to this recent run of commitments, it seemed like Clayton White and the rest of the defensive coaching staff were due to join in on the recruiting success, and that's what happened on Friday afternoon, as they received the commitment of 2024 linebacker Wendell Gregory.

Wendell Gregory hails from the state of Georgia, one of the most talent-rich states in the country. Gregory greatly contributes to this notion with his play on the field. What will he bring to the gridiron for the Gamecocks in 2024?

Unworldly Athleticism

When looking at Wendell Gregory's physical intangibles and athletic prowess, one would almost think he was put together in a factory. Wendell possesses a noticeable build for his age, with an abundance of sheer strength in his upper body. He can seamlessly move all over the field, whether upfield, laterally, or backward, allowing him to execute multiple roles for a defense.

Rare Coverage Ability

With modern offenses heavily utilizing athletes in the quick passing game, defenses are constantly looking for second-level defenders that can handle the responsibility of sitting back in coverage, a task that Gregory is more than capable of doing.

Wendell's motor skills help him easily break and cut to different areas of the field, while his high football IQ helps him dissect how plays unfold based on the routes run and where the quarterback's eyes are looking.

This has opened the door on multiple occasions for Gregory to make plays on the ball as he's developed an elite ability to catch the football, considering his position, which makes him almost look like a defensive back.

Relentlessly High Motor

Whether Gregory is directly involved in a play or not, one thing White and the rest of his defensive coaching staff aren't going to have to worry about is Gregory's effort.

Gregory plays as if he only has one gear in his proverbial transmission and happened to also play on the kickoff team for the Raiders last fall before going to play defense, something that will be music to the ears of both Shane Beamer and Pete Lembo.

