LOOK: Justin Stepp Visits Elijah Caldwell At Northwestern HS

Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football staff are just about done with the 2023 recruiting class and are gearing up for what could be a spectacular run in the upcoming 2024 recruiting cycle.

The Gamecocks, however, still have a couple of 2023 targets left on their high school recruiting board, one of which is freak athlete Nyckoles Harbor, who's set to announce his decision on February 1st.

The other target is South Carolina native Elijah Caldwell, who received an offer from the state's flagship university on January 6th. Caldwell caught the attention of South Carolina's football staff after a banner senior season where he recorded 77 catches for 1,365 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns at Northwestern High School.

The Gamecocks aren't the only ones interested in the Rock Hill product, as NC State has also heavily remained in contact. They even hosted him for an official visit this past weekend, so South Carolina's coaching staff has made it a point to let Elijah know how much they like his potential.

Recently hired offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and wide receiver coach Justin Stepp visited Caldwell this past Friday before his official visit to NC State, and coach Stepp made a second trip to Northwestern High School on Tuesday.

It's getting down to the wire, but if South Carolina doesn't end up landing Caldwell at the end, it certainly wouldn't be due to a lack of effort.

