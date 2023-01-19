Skip to main content

LOOK: Justin Stepp Visits Elijah Caldwell At Northwestern HS

South Carolina wide receiver coach Justin Stepp paid a visit to one of the Gamecocks' last priority targets in the 2023 cycle.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football staff are just about done with the 2023 recruiting class and are gearing up for what could be a spectacular run in the upcoming 2024 recruiting cycle. 

The Gamecocks, however, still have a couple of 2023 targets left on their high school recruiting board, one of which is freak athlete Nyckoles Harbor, who's set to announce his decision on February 1st.

The other target is South Carolina native Elijah Caldwell, who received an offer from the state's flagship university on January 6th. Caldwell caught the attention of South Carolina's football staff after a banner senior season where he recorded 77 catches for 1,365 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns at Northwestern High School. 

The Gamecocks aren't the only ones interested in the Rock Hill product, as NC State has also heavily remained in contact. They even hosted him for an official visit this past weekend, so South Carolina's coaching staff has made it a point to let Elijah know how much they like his potential

Recently hired offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and wide receiver coach Justin Stepp visited Caldwell this past Friday before his official visit to NC State, and coach Stepp made a second trip to Northwestern High School on Tuesday.

It's getting down to the wire, but if South Carolina doesn't end up landing Caldwell at the end, it certainly wouldn't be due to a lack of effort.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

Fmtc-GIX0AEN-2g
Recruiting

LOOK: Justin Stepp Visits Elijah Caldwell At Northwestern HS

By Andrew Lyon
Tawaski Abrams
Recruiting

Tawaski Abrams Narrows Recruitment

By Andrew Lyon
Defensive Line
Football

Defensive Line Unit Faces Uphill Battle in 2023

By Christian Dart
Lamont Paris
Basketball

Lamont Paris Speaks After Loss To Ole Miss

By Andrew Lyon
Lamont Paris
Basketball

Gamecocks Ice Cold In Loss To Ole Miss

By Andrew Lyon
Mark Kingston
Baseball

Gamecocks Ranked In D1Baseball's Preseason Poll

By Andrew Lyon
LaNorris Sellers
Football

Two Signees Make Final On3 Top 100 Rankings

By Christian Dart
Zacch Pickens
Football

The Key to 2023: Run Defense

By Andrew Lyon
Lamont Paris
Basketball

How To Watch: South Carolina vs Ole Miss

By Andrew Lyon