How South Carolina Locked Down The Home State In 2023

Recruiting revolves around locking down the top talent in your own state. Coaching staffs routinely focus on finding the best players in their area, especially in the transfer portal era where players leave to go closer to home.

South Carolina focused on bringing home an impactful 2023 class, which meant locking down the home state. They signed several high-caliber prospects that could make an early impact.

LaNorris Sellers, QB

Markee Anderson, G

Xzavier McLeod, DL

Monteque Rhames II, DL

Judge Collier, DB

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers came into the fold on Friday morning. The long-time Syracuse pledge flipped to South Carolina after the coaching staff put in time toward the end of the cycle.

Sellers is one of the historic figures in South Carolina's high school football history, and staying home emphasizes their pull in the region. Keeping talent of that level in-state days before early national signing day speaks volumes.

Furthermore, defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod picked the hometown Gamecocks over several national powers. Guard Markee Anderson also decided to disregard bigger schools for South Carolina.

They didn't have many flashy moments in the state; they did what needed to be done. The staff correctly identified the top talent and quickly locked up commitments without drama.

Another notch on their resume is the Sellers flip. These recent developments will help in upcoming recruitments, as 2024 South Carolina prospects are already beginning to show more interest.

Head coach Shane Beamer continues cultivating relationships with people around the high school scene and investing in his home state. Some college head coaches struggle to maintain these relationships, but Beamer has done an excellent job thus far.

