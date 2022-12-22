LaNorris Sellers Postpones Announcement

Early national signing day is full of surprises, and the festivities will extend beyond Wednesday. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers initially intended to sign his letter of intent on Wednesday and hold his signing ceremony on Friday.

While those plans haven't changed, he won't make a public decision until his signing ceremony. Sellers has been a Syracuse commit since March, but recent developments have forced him to reconsider.

South Carolina (8-4) is one of the hottest teams in college football. They were achieving historic program success and hired a new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains to propel them to the next level.

They haven't been actively recruiting Sellers for long but have made their mark. The coaching staff made appearances at his high school games and have left Sellers with a difficult decision.

This battle seems to be trending in South Carolina's favor. While nothing is a certainty, the allure of staying home and playing for the in-state school is a temptation.

The Gamecocks didn't take a quarterback in the 2023 class, though they did sign tight end Kamron Sandlin, who played quarterback during his high school career.

