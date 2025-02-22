Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks Cut from Jared Curtis Sweepstakes

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been cut from the Jared Curtis sweepstakes.

Nashville Christian's Jared Curtis (2) hands off to Terry Ward (10) during the second quarter of the Division II-A championship game against Columbia Academy at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.
Nashville Christian's Jared Curtis (2) hands off to Terry Ward (10) during the second quarter of the Division II-A championship game against Columbia Academy at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A big announcement for the 2026 recruiting class was made on Saturday as quarterback Jared Curtis announced his final two schools. The five-star recruit has narrowed his decision down to Georgia and Oregon, meaning South Carolina doesn't appear to be in contention anymore.

Why this doesn't officially put the Gamecocks out of reach, Curtis did however announce he is only taking official visits to Georgia and Oregon. Curtis was expected to visit South Carolina at the end of June.

Curtis is rated as a five-star prospect, the No. 1 quarterback in the country, the second-best player in the class and the best player in the state of Tennessee, according to composite rankings.

It is still very early in the recruiting class and South Carolina has plenty of opportunities to still end this year with another strong class, but missing out on Curtis certainly does sting at least a little bit.

Right now, South Carolina has five total players committed to the 2026 class. The headliner of the group is safety J'Zavien Currence, who has been committed to South Carolina since October of last year.

