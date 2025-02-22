South Carolina Gamecocks Cut from Jared Curtis Sweepstakes
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been cut from the Jared Curtis sweepstakes.
A big announcement for the 2026 recruiting class was made on Saturday as quarterback Jared Curtis announced his final two schools. The five-star recruit has narrowed his decision down to Georgia and Oregon, meaning South Carolina doesn't appear to be in contention anymore.
Why this doesn't officially put the Gamecocks out of reach, Curtis did however announce he is only taking official visits to Georgia and Oregon. Curtis was expected to visit South Carolina at the end of June.
Curtis is rated as a five-star prospect, the No. 1 quarterback in the country, the second-best player in the class and the best player in the state of Tennessee, according to composite rankings.
It is still very early in the recruiting class and South Carolina has plenty of opportunities to still end this year with another strong class, but missing out on Curtis certainly does sting at least a little bit.
Right now, South Carolina has five total players committed to the 2026 class. The headliner of the group is safety J'Zavien Currence, who has been committed to South Carolina since October of last year.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Projected to Miss the NCAA Tournament
- Gamecocks Send Fifth-Most Players to NFL Combine, Tied for Second-Most in the SEC
- Former Gamecock Star Deebo Samuel Granted Permission to Seek Trade from 49ers
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!