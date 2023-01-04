Skip to main content

Josiah Thompson Names South Carolina His Leader

According to SportsTalk Media Network, Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks are in the driver's seat for longtime target Josiah Thompson.

When looking ahead to the 2024 recruiting class, while a recruiting board will always fluctuate, whether it's prospects who dropped off or adding players who've blossomed, there's always a group at the top for every program who are absolute must-gets in the eyes of a staff. 

One of those recruits on South Carolina's board for the upcoming cycle is South Carolina native Josiah Thompson, who has taken countless visits to the state's flagship university during the recruiting process.

With prospects now making commitments to schools earlier than ever, teams need to get their foot in the door in the beginning stages of a recruitment for national-level prospects like Josiah Thompson. This aspect has subsequently put South Carolina in the pole position in Thompson's recruitment, according to what he told SportsTalk Media Network's Phil Kornblut in an interview he did recently.

The reason why this is important is that Thompson is getting ready to make another round of visits. As per the aforementioned interview with Phil Kornblut, Josiah will be visiting Tennessee, South Carolina, and Clemson, in that order, and all in January. 

Alongside Kam Pringle from Dorchester, South Carolina, the Gamecocks hope to land the best offensive tackle class in school history by keeping these blue-chip prospects home. If able to pair them up with the 2023 offensive line class, it could set up South Carolina with one of the best offensive line units in all college football in a couple of years.

