South Carolina Gamecocks Trending In Right Direction on the Recruiting Trail
The South Carolina Gamecocks are trending in the right direction on the recruiting trail.
It had been relatively quiet for the South Carolina Gamecocks on the recruiting trail as of late, but things appear to be heating up for the program. Shane Beamer and his staff will be hosting a litany of players this weekend on official visits, and some good news might be coming out of it.
The headliner of the weekend is quarterback Landon Duckworth. The Gamecocks have been searching for their QB this cycle and Duckworth is the name they have circled. For a while, it looked like South Carolina was trailing in the race for the four-star QB, but now, as they head into their official visit with the signal caller, they are in a much better spot.
Aiden and Andrew Harris are also on campus this weekend. The twin brothers have been premier targets for the Gamecocks, and South Carolina sits in a good spot with both of them. Both Harris brothers are rated as four-star defensive linemen in the class.
Another name to keep an eye on this weekend that isn't in Columbia is Tamarion Watkins. The four-star safety out of South Carolina is visiting Georgia this weekend, and if they can remain in the race for Watkins after this weekend, the Gamecocks will be in a strong position to land the in-state prospect.
With the Gamecocks only having five players committed in the 2026 class, this weekend and the upcoming weekends will be huge for the group of players they sign this year. As things stand right now, it looks like the Gamecocks could be picking up some momentum after this weekend.
