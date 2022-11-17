Dylan Stewart, An Evaluator's Dream

South Carolina's front seven has been relatively pedestrian the past few years. They haven't had a dominant edge rusher like some of the other major programs across college football.

The coaching staff typically prefers guys who can sit the edge in a 5-technique but are beginning to take shots on athletic marvels. Edge rusher Dylan Stewart is one of those shots they are taking.

Stewart became an early priority for the staff after they saw his sophomore tape. He can do multiple things well at a young age, and his physical gifts give him an incredibly high ceiling.

Rare Length

Edge rushers thrive when they can reach the offensive linemen before they are touched. Contact opens multiple counters off the initial reaction, meaning that the first punch is crucial.

Stewart routinely reaches far to reach the offensive tackle. He captures the edge well from a distance and knows how to wrap off first contact and get to the inside of the blocker.

His length also keeps him a factor in the run game. Even when Stewart is out of position, he can reach his arm into the crowd and hope his arm can find the football.

Explosive First Step

Stewart gets a quick first step off the ball, firing his hips and allocating his weight toward the front of his body. His long stride typically moves at an angle to box out the offensive tackle.

Offensive linemen are almost always surprised at his sheer quickness. Stewart has a large frame, but his quickness off the ball is impossibly surprising in the first half.

He has a rare clock inside his mind that tells him when the football will be snapped. Stewart does an excellent job of peaking inside and ensuring he gets off at the exact second the ball is live.

Impactful Run Defender

Many high-level pass rushers coast on run-downs, loafing on the success of their rush win rates. However, the true competitors are always looking to find ways to impact the football game.

Stewart remains active in the run game, an easy way to get yourself going. He fights hard to maintain his gap responsibility and sticks to his assignment instead of going rogue.

His sheer presence affects running lanes, as tackles must consider pursuit and shed angles when running his way. The best rushers have that much impact, so it's good to see Stewart coming in that respect early.

