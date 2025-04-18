South Carolina Spring Game Visitor List
Live Updates: Spring Game Visit List
With the Gamecocks’ free Spring Game coming up on Friday at 7:30 PM inside Williams-Brice Stadium, it’ll be a great chance for fans to see the future of the program. Whether it's a quarterback like Air Noland preparing to take over once LaNorris Sellers is gone, or a talented young receiver room with guys like Jordon Gidron, this event is always full of excitement.
Beyond the on-field action, South Carolina has consistently used the Spring Game as a key recruiting tool. Under Shane Beamer, the Gamecocks have hosted star-studded visit lists in recent years, including five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr., who took his official visit last year.
As the week continues, more names are expected to announce their plans to attend. This article will be updated regularly as that happens and I’ll repost the link each time more prospects are confirmed.
Here’s the current list of visitors:
Class of 2026:
5-star EDGE Carter Meadows (Washington, DC)
4-star EDGE Julian Walker (Irmo, SC)
4-star DB Tamarion Watkins (Rock Hill, SC)
4-star OL Desmond Green (Saint Stephen, SC)
4-star DL Aiden Harris (Weddington, NC)
3-star DL Brian Harris (Jacksonville, FL)
NR CB Quency Grant III (Columbia, SC)
NR ATH Jordan Avinger (Orangeburg, SC)
NR EDGE Amari White (Macon, GA)
NR DL Jared Cooper (Macon, GA)
NR ATH Isaiah Stubbs (Macon, GA)
Class of 2027:
5-star CB Josh Dobson (Fort Mill, SC)
5-star EDGE LaDamion Guyton (Savannah, GA)
4-star OT Joshua Sam-Epelle (Douglasville, GA)
4-star LB Jalaythan Mayfield (Lincolnton, NC)
4-star ATH Sequel Patterson (Fort Mill, SC)
3-star EDGE Jaiden Bryant (Irmo, SC)
3- star WR Jaiden Kelly-Murray (Summerville, SC)
NR DL Charles Ibe (Charlotte, NC)
NR ATH Trevon Williamson Gilbert, SC
NR DB Kennedy Green (Douglasville, GA)
NR WR Khristian Jackson (Columbia, SC)
NR EDGE Elijah Cox (Atlanta, GA)
NR OT Ty Johnson (Mount Pleasant,SC)
Class of 2028:
NR WR Braylon Clark (Charlotte, NC)
NR EDGE Ismael Schiefer (IMG Academy)
NR OL/DL Juan Cruz-Lowe (Loganville, GA)
OL Terrance Brandon (Douglasville, GA)
as of 4/17/2025 at 10:30 PM
