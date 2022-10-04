The Latest On Jordan Butler

Head coach Lamont Paris wasted no time hitting the recruiting trail. He signed numerous highly regarded prospects, including South Carolina's crown jewel, forward GG Jackson.

He has already begun work on his 2023 class, and one key prospect will come off the board on Wednesday afternoon. Forward Jordan Butler is set to announce his commitment and is down to South Carolina, Missouri, and Auburn.

Butler is one of the most highly-touted big men in this senior class. His 7-0 frame and wingspan make him an ideal fit for a physical SEC, but his 195 lbs. size could provide defensive versatility when switching onto smaller guards.

All three schools held productive visits with Butler and his family, but it feels like Auburn is out of the sweepstakes. The Tigers don't have the relationships that Missouri and South Carolina have built, despite making a good impression with the Butler family.

Currently, few know which way Butler is leaning. It seemed a foregone conclusion that he would join the garnet and black considering his mother played for them in college and he grew up a few hours from campus.

However, Missouri has made a late push and made things interesting. The Tigers have a new head coach in Dennis Gates and are selling a new-look program to Butler and his family. While South Carolina had pre-existing ties with the Butlers, Missouri has taken the time to forge bonds that have swayed their thinking.

Currently, things feel like a toss-up. Missouri and South Carolina both have a legitimate reason to think they may come away with a commitment, but only time will tell. Butler handled the process professionally and stayed quiet during his recruitment. However, the day is approaching where things will become loud quickly for one of America's best.

