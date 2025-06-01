South Carolina Target Sequel Patterson Reclassifies To 2026 Class
A major South Carolina target, ATH Sequel Patterson, has reclassified. Prior to reclassifying, Patterson was a top recruit in the 2027 class. According to 247Sports Composite, Patterson was a four-star prospect, the No. 2 player in South Carolina, the No. 3 ATH, and the No. 73 player nationally.
Patterson holds over 30 offers currently, with major programs like Tennessee, Michigan, Georgia, and South Carolina all being interested in the dynamic playmaker. Patterson visited the Gamecocks on April 18th for an unofficial visit.
He finished with 441 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Patterson finished with 52 catches for 758 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore. One of his best games came against Nation Ford (SC), where he finished with a season-high 156 receiving yards on seven catches. One of his best games rushing the ball came against Catawba Ridge (SC), where he rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. Patterson is a weapon on the gridiron and is capable of a big play whenever he touches the ball. You can see that when you watch his film, and his ability to carve defenses with his speed and agility after the catch.
He is an all-around dynamic multi-sport athlete. In basketball, he was an all-region selection and averaged 13.8 points per game according to MaxPreps. On the track, he took second in the high jump at the South Carolina State championships.
With Patterson, reclassifying it will be interesting to see if the Gamecocks can set up an official visit with Patterson.
The Gamecocks currently don't have a wide receiver or an ATH committed for the 2026 class and only have five recruits committed in Keenan Britt, Jamel Howse, Anthony Baxter, J'Zavien Currence, and Zyon Guiles. Patterson would be a major addition to the class that is off to a slow start.
