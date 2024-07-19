Where Will Cortez Smith Commit? Will it be the South Carolina Gamecocks?
South Carolina has been putting in work on the recruiting trail as of late to really get the 2025 recruiting class into the shape it needs to be and one of the biggest prospects on the board will be announcing his commitment on Saturday as offensive lineman Cortez Smith will be announcing his college commitment. He will choose between Miami, South Carolina, Georgia Tech and Georgia. So which school will he pick?
Smith is rated as a four-star prospect, the 132nd-best player in the country, the sixth-best interior offensive lineman and the 16th-best player in the state of Georgia for the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247 sports composite rankings. He took visits to South Carolina, Miami, Georgia Tech and Georgia in that order this summer.
Right now, Georgia is the team to beat in this recruitment. It's not very often Georgia loses these types of battles in their home state for a top-of-the-line offensive line prospect, but South Carolina is a threat. They have remained intact throughout the process and at the very least have carried it all the way down to his commitment date. Georgia Tech has also remained in a good position, but the Bulldogs are the front-runners.
So the good news for Gamecock fans is even if Smith does not announce his commitment to South Carolina on Saturday, perhaps there is opportunity to still try and sway it into your favor. If Shane Beamer and his staff were to pull that one off, it would be massive for the recruiting class and for the program.
