REPORT: NCAA Set to Increase Scholarship Limits Across All Sports
Yahoo! Sports' senior college football writer, Ross Dellenger, reports more scholarships are on their way to NCAA sports. This is a big development for schools and players.
In a meeting on Tuesday, Dellenger reports power conference commissioners finalized new roster-size limits that pave the way for athletic departments to distribute millions of dollars in new scholarships to athletes.
Beginning in 2025-2026, by sport scholarships rules will be eliminated, allowing teams to offer scholarships to the entirety of their rosters, following House settlement terms.
Football will see an increase of 20 scholarships -- from 85 to 105. Schools will not have to be at the 105 limit until the season starts, which means teams will be able to carry more players in preseason camps.
Baseball receives an even bigger influx of scholarships going from it's current 11.7 scholarships to 34. Basketball is set to increase from 13 to 15. Softball will add 13 scholarships going from 12 to 25. And Volleyball will increase from 12 to 18.
Schools will not be forced to give the full scholarship numbers as Dellenger reports. This allows each school to offer grants, leave walk-on opportunities, as well as offer partial scholarships.
Yahoo! Sports reports that the new roster figures are "expected to be included in the long-form agreement in the landmark settlement of three antitrust cases, including the House v. NCAA lawsuit. The agreement is expected to be filed Friday with details on the distribution of the $2.77 billion in back pay to former athletes as well as particulars of thenew revenue-sharing model permitting schools to distribute upwards of $20-plus million annually."
The increase in scholarships are set to take place in the 2025-2026 academic calendar year. As more information comes out, schools and coaches will assuredly have varied opinions on the ruling.
