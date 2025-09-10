Scouting your Opponent: South Carolina vs Vanderbilt
South Carolina enters SEC play taking on the 2-0 Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night. Coming off a big win in Blacksburg, Vanderbilt is a team the Gamecocks should have all its focus on this weekend.
This isn't your typical Vanderbilt squad. Over the years, the Commodores have spent most of their times at the bottom of the SEC standings looking up. But a new addition to last year's team via the transfer portal has breathed new life into the program.
The number one thing the Gamecocks players, fans, and staff should watch out for is quarterback Diego Pavia. Pavia burst onto the season in 2024 throwing for 2,293 yards with 20 touchdowns and four interceptions. His play helped lead the Commodores to a win over top ranked Alabama and a bowl game berth for the first time since 2018.
His big play ability, both with his legs and arms, will threaten South Carolina on Saturday night. The Gamecocks counter with a veteran secondary, but must be good along the front seven to win the battle Saturday night.
On the flip side, the Gamecocks have to find a way to get things going early on offense against this Vanderbilt defense. The offensive side of the ball has left a lot to be desired through two games, despite having a revamped receiving core and one of the best quarterbacks in the country.
The two teams have a common opponent in Virginia Tech, with the Gamecocks edging out a win while the Commodores blew out the Hokies on the road. This leads me to the final point.
The fans are very important in this game. Williams-Brice Stadium is one of the best environments in the conference. For South Carolina to come away with a win on Saturday, the Gamecock faithful will need to be loud and ready for the challenge. Virginia Tech's crowd is no slouch and Vanderbilt was able to handle business in the second half. South Carolina fans can have a major impact in this game with their noise this weekend.
