South Carolina's Shane Beamer Shares His Thoughts on the SEC Being the Toughest Conference in College Football

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer sat down on the SEC State of Mind Podcast this week to discuss a variety of topics, including his take on which conference is the toughest in the country. Beamer also takes the time to talk about his new offense and what impact Kendal Briles brings to the team this fall.

The conversation of which conference stands at the top of the rankings has been debated heavily in the last few years. With the Big Ten winning the last three national titles, it called into question the SEC's grasp as the best conference in America. Beamer gives his props to the other conferences around the country, but he points to the depth overall as the reason the SEC is still the top dog in the sport.

"Every league in America is good. But the depth from top to bottom in the SEC is unlike any other. Nobody can dispute that. If you look at other conferences, the top teams are going to have 3-4 games a year where they beat a team in the conference by 30 or 40 points. It is what it is. That ain't the case in this league," Beamer said.

It's not just playing the teams themselves, Beamer talks about the mental toll it takes to play on the road in front of packed out stadiums week to week. He points out having to play in front of 80+ thousand fans each week as something that isn't the same from conference to conference.

"Georgia won the SEC last year and I think they had four games that were one score games just in the conference alone. Every week is a grind. Not only that, unlike other conferences, when you're going on the road, you're playing in front 80, 90, 100 thousand people every week. We don't go on the road and play in front of 10 thousand fans in the opposing venue like some places. It's a mental and physical grind that isn't the same in other conferences."

Kendal Briles' Impact on the Offense

Sep 17, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Kendal Briles prior to the game against the Missouri State Bears at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Last season the South Carolina offense ranked in the bottom third of SEC teams across the board. Beamer was very blunt this week in his assessment of that side of the ball.

"We were just no where near good enough on offense last year.," Beamer said.

To correct that unit, Beamer replaced Mike Shula with TCU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. The Briles' system has a wide influence across the sport of college football and is known to be player friendly. That aspect of this offense is something Beamer says his defense is already picking up on.

"Now with our defensive players the system that Kendal Briles has brought, it really has brought energy to them. That's exciting. With Kendal, he's got a proven system. He's done it in the SEC before at Arkansas. He has his system and it's player friendly," Beamer said.

The Gamecocks are less than three months away from opening their 2026 season at home against Kent State. This will be the first time fans get a chance to see Briles and the offense in action this fall.