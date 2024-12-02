Shane Beamer Surpasses Gamecocks Legend Steve Spurrier in Historical Win
Not only was defeating Clemson an emotional win, it was a historic one. Last week's win over Wofford tied Gamecocks' Shane Beamer with legendary coach Steve Spurrier for the most wins in a coach's first four years in program history (28). This week Beamer was able to surpass that mark (29). Etching his name in the history books.
South Carolina had an opportunity to really make Saturday a special day. Playoff hopes on the line. On the road to play your bitter rival, who has owned the series over the last nine matchups. And a chance to make history. A last second come from behind win perfectly eencapsulated a team that has shown grit all year long.
After a no catch was called on Dalevon Campbell in the back of the endzone, a false start pushed South Carolina back to a 3rd and 16 needing a touchdown to win the game. Shane Beamer put the ball in his young star QB's hands and LaNorris Sellers proved once again why he is one of the sport's best players. He evaded Clemson defensive lineman and ran 20 yards to seal the game for the Gamecocks.
Coach Beamer was emotional at the press conference, taking in all that his team had just accomplished. A nine win season for the first time since Spurrier's 2013 team. Beating Clemson on the road in back to back games. And surpassing a legend. Here's what the new record holding head coach had to say after I asked him about what this accomplishment means to him.
"It's pretty special. I love this place. I'm so blessed to be the head football coach here. I have so much respect for Coach Spurrier as a coach. For this team to have won more games in four seasons than he did, it's a great accomplishment by everyone associated with our football team," Coach Beamer said.
Beamer got a call from the SEC legend on earlier in the week. He used that as an opportunity to thank Spurrier and his influence, along with God's, to get him to a place like Carolina.
"Coach Spurrier actually called me on Tuesday and left me a voicemail, 'Beamer you're doing great. This may be the biggest game in Carolina-Clemson.' I appreciate him reaching out. I appreciate him giving me an oportunity here at South Carolina back in 2007. God's got an unbelievable plan. He brought my wife and I to Columbia in 2007 with just a dog and no children, here we are with a dog and three children later," Coach Beamer said.
What's next for Coach Beamer and the team, rest and waiting to hear if they've done enough to make the 12 team playoff field. That question will be answered next Sunday during the College Football Playoff Selection show.
